Boston man arrested on murder charge in deadly Jamaica Plain shooting

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Boston man is facing a murder charge after being arrested Friday in connection with a deadly shooting in Jamaica Plain, officials said.

Uhmari Bufford, 26, of Roxbury, was arrested on North Avenue in Brockton around 3 p.m. by members of the Boston Police Fugitive Unit, Brockton Police, and Massachusetts State Police on charges of murder, carrying a loaded firearm without a license, unlawful possession of ammunition, and discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a building.

Officers responding to a reported shot spotter activation in the area of 950 Parker St. around 7 p.m. found Augusta Carter, 45, of Jamaica Plain, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was taken to a Boston hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Anyone with information is urged to call Boston Police Homicide Detectives at (617) 343-4470.

