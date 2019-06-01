Boston man arrested on weapons charge after Dorchester traffic stop uncovers loaded gun

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Boston man is facing weapons charges after police say he was caught with a loaded gun during a traffic stop in Dorchester on Friday night.

Officers who stopped a driver for having a revoked registration in the area of 121 Devon St. about 6:41 p.m. noticed that her front seat passenger quickly bent down to put something under the seat, police said.

The passenger, Ky-Von Ross, 20, of Dorchester, was arrested after officers allegedly found a Baretta model 87 .380 firearm loaded with nine rounds of live ammunition under the passenger’s seat.

He is expected to be arraigned in Dorchester District Court on charges of unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, and possessing a large-capacity feeding device.

