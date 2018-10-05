Boston man arrested on weapons charges after Dorchester traffic stop

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Boston man is facing weapons charges after a loaded gun was found during a traffic stop in Dorchester on Thursday, officials said.

A member of the Boston Police Department’s Youth Violence Strike Force who stopped a car in the area of Dorchester Avenue and Centre Street ordered the driver and passenger out of the vehicle when he found the operator didn’t have a driver’s license, according to Boston police.

The passenger, Benjamin Dew Douglas, 24, was arrested on charges of unlawful possession of a firearm, and unlawful possession of ammunition after he was found to be in possession of a loaded Taurus Slim Pt 709.

He is expected to be arraigned Friday in Dorchester District Court.

