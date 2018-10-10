Boston man arrested on weapons charges after downtown traffic stop

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Boston man is facing weapons charges after police say they found an illegal handgun during a traffic stop on Tuesday.

Officers patrolling the area of Beacon and Spruce streets about 7:05 p.m. conducted a traffic stop after the noticed a driver fail to yield for a pedestrian who was crossing while in a crosswalk, according to Boston police.

When the officers noticed a passenger later identified as Owen Harding, 25, acting anxious, they asked him to step out of the vehicle and arrested him after allegedly finding a silver-colored firearm in his waistband.

Harding is expected to be arraigned Wednesday on charges of unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of a large capacity feeding device, unlawful possession of ammunition, carrying a loaded large capacity firearm, and unlawful possession of a large capacity firearm inside a vehicle.

