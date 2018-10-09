Boston man arrested on weapons charges after foot chase in Dorchester

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Boston man is facing weapons charges after police say they found a loaded gun on him following a foot chase Monday night.

Members of the Boston Police Department’s Youth Violence Task Force spotted three men in the doorway of a residence on Centre Street and went to speak with one of them when they noticed one of them tucking his hand into his jacket pocket, according to Boston police.

When they approached, police say they suspect, later identified as Tyrese Myers-Gethers, 19, fled down a footpath onto Armory Street and into the Academy Homes housing project. He was later arrested on Center Street after allegedly discarding a silver Cobra .380 with an obliterated serial number.

Myers is expected to be arraigned Tuesday in Roxbury District Court on charges of unlawful possession of a firearm and unlawful possession of a firearm with a defaced serial number.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)