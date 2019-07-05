Boston man arrested on weapons charges after traffic stop

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Boston man is facing weapons charges after police say he was found with an illegal loaded gun during a traffic stop on Thursday.

A trooper who stopped a 2008 Infinity G35 for making an improper turn on Freeport Street in Boston about 4:35 p.m. arrested the driver, Christion Mohoney, 36, for allegedly driving with a revoked registration and no insurance, according to state police.

He was additionally charged with possession a firearm without an FID card, carrying a loaded firearm, improper storage of a firearm, and possessing ammunition without an FID card after an inventory of the vehicle uncovered a loaded Taurus revolver.

He was ordered held on $25,000 cash bail pending his arraignment Friday in Dorchester District Court.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)