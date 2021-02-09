Boston man charged in 2011 murder in Providence, RI

A Boston man already serving time for two murders has been charged with another murder nearly a decade ago in Providence, Rhode Island, officials said Tuesday.

Nigel Nichols, 35, was indicted on numerous charges, including one count of murder, by a grand jury, officials said. He is currently serving multiple life sentences in Rhode Island.

Nichols allegedly shot and killed Steven Latimer and wounded several others in a drive-by shooting on Dyer Street in Providence in October 2011, officials said.

In 2015, Nichols was found guilty of murdering David Thomas and Domingo Ortiz in Providence in 2009.

Nichols will be scheduled for arraignment in Latimer’s killing in Providence County Superior Court at a future date.

