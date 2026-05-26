BOSTON (WHDH) - A man police say was involved in a street shootout in Dorchester appeared in court in Roxbury Wednesday afternoon.

Chivaugn Neetles, 21, is charged with unlawful possession of a firearm, second offense, carrying a loaded firearm without a license, second offense, assault with a dangerous weapon, and discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a building.

On May 13, officers responding to a reported shooting in the area of Dacia Street said they found shell casings and evidence of a person having been shot, according to Boston police. A gunshot victim was taken to a nearby hospital with serious, non-life-threatening injuries.

More than a dozen shots could be heard, according to witnesses. A car parked on the street and a nearby building were also hit by bullets.

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