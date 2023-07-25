BOSTON (WHDH) - Police have announced charges against a Boston man accused of a carjacking in Stoughton that ended with a crash involving a Boston police cruiser.

Officers patrolling the area of Horadan Way and Cornelia Court for a vehicle stolen out of Stoughton that was pinging in Boston around 7 p.m. Monday spotted the vehicle and attempted to pull it over, according to Boston police.

During the attempt, police say the suspect, later identified as Junior Joseph, 34, accelerated in reverse and hit the marked cruiser.

A search of the vehicle allegedly uncovered a Ruger .380 firearm.

Joseph was arrested on charges including unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, receiving a stolen motor vehicle, reckless operation of a motor vehicle, operating a motor vehicle with a canceled registration, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon (motor vehicle), and resisting arrest.

He is expected to be arraigned in Roxbury District Court.

Additional charges are expected to be sought by Stoughton police.

