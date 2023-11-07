CHELSEA, MASS. (WHDH) - A Boston man is facing an animal cruelty charge following the discovery of a decomposing dog in a Chelsea apartment, authorities said.

The Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office said the corpse was discovered on Oct. 27, after Chelsea police were called to 185 Washington Avenue for a well-being check as well as a report of a dead dog.

“The building’s maintenance manager told police one of the tenants complained about a strong odor emanating from one of the apartments and when he went to check, he found a deceased dog in the living room,” the DA’s office stated in a news release.

Officers then entered the apartment and found not only the decomposing corpse of a dog, but also feces throughout the unit, as well as empty food and water bowls in a dog crate.

Massi Ennis, 24, was later identified as the owner of the apartment, with police noting that his mailbox was filled to capacity.

Authorities said another resident claimed to have not seen Ennis in nearly a week, but that she would “often hear him yell at the dog, causing it to whimper.”

The building’s property manager was able to contact Ennis, informing him that both police and maintenance staff entered his unit and found the dog.

The 24-year-old was taken into custody three days later when he appeared in Quincy at the property manager’s office.

According to the DA, Ennis allegedly told officers he had been subleasing the apartment to someone from his work, and that he himself had not been in the unit since Oct. 3.

“Police were unable to find anyone matching the name and description that Ennis provided,” the DA’s office stated.

Appearing in court on Friday, Nov. 3, a judge set a $500 bail for Ennis, while ordering him to not posses or have contact with dogs or other domesticated animals.

“This is another tragic case of a pet suffering because its owner did not take some simple, humane steps like bringing the dog to a local shelter or a rescue organization,” Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden said in a statement. “Pets bring many joys but they also bring many responsibilities, and the lack of responsibility here is heartbreaking.”

Ennis was scheduled to reappear in court for a pre-trial hearing on Dec. 23.

