MEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A 33-year-old man was charged with brandishing a gun during an Uber ride in Medford Friday, police said.

Jaliel Langston, of Boston, pleaded not guilty to a handful of charges at his arraignment in Somerville District Court Tuesday.

At around 1:40 a.m. Friday, officers responded to call on Rockwell Avenue for an intoxicated person who had flashed a gun while riding in an Uber. The person, later identified as Langston, left the scene before police arrived.

Later that day, police found surveillance footage of the suspect entering an apartment at 3610 Mystic Valley Parkway, police said. Authorities executed a search warrant and discovered Langston inside at around 2:30 p.m., according to police.

Officers found “large amounts of drugs and money, as well as a loaded firearm,” Medford police said in a statement.

The gun’s serial number had been scratched out, according to police.

Langston was charged with unlawful carrying of a firearm (subsequent offense), unlawful possession of ammunition, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, possession of a firearm with a mutilated serial number during a felony, drug trafficking Class B, and possession with intent to distribute Class B (subsequent offense).

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)