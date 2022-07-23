A Boston was charged with murder Friday in the death of a Rochester, New York police officer.

Kelvin Vickers, 21, is set to be arraigned Saturday morning on charges of murder in the second degree and two count counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree, according to a statement from Monroe County, New York District Attorney Sandra Dooley.

After spending the day with my law enforcement partners, I am proud of @RochesterNYPD for conducting the investigation that led to the arrest of Kelvin Vickers. He will be arraigned tomorrow and I will do my part to seek justice. Please see my statement below. pic.twitter.com/Q255MFNnTv — Sandra Doorley (@sandra_doorley) July 22, 2022

According to the Rochester Police Department, Officers Anthony Mazurkiewicz and Sino Seng were sitting in an unmarked police vehicle on a stakeout when Vickers fired gunshots into the vehicle.

According to officials, Mazurkiewicz was shot at least once in the upper body while Seng suffered a gunshot wound to his lower body. Seng was able to return fire but Vickers was not hit. Mazurkiewicz was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

Police also stated that a female bystander was struck by gunfire during the encounter and was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Vickers was eventually located in a crawlspace and brought into custody, according to police. A forensic test on a 9mm handgun found on Vicker’s person determined it was the same gun that fired upon the officers, according to Rochester police.

