Boston man charged with murdering his own grandmother in April

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Boston man has been charged with killing his own grandmother, as prosecutors say they have enough evidence to bring murder charges against him and another man for the April slaying.

37-year-old Anthony Davis pleaded not guilty in Suffolk Superior Court to the charges Monday. Dane Henry 23, of Boston, has also been charged in the killing of 74-year-old Eleanor Maloney at a Mattapan home.

“Their callous disregard for community and anyone else but themselves resulted in a beautiful 74-year-old woman being robbed of her life,” Suffolk District Attorney Rachel Rollins said at a press conference Monday.

Prosecutors say Davis and Henry got into a gunfight on the street, and that Maloney was an innocent bystander. Davis and Henry were initially arrested on firearms charges, but investigators say they now have enough evidence to charge them with murder.

“Henry and Davis were trying to murder one another and because Eleanor Maloney was an innocent victim the law allows us to charge them with her murder even though the intent was not to kill her,” said Assistant District Attorney Masai King.

Maloney had worked for Boston Medical Center for 44-years before retiring in 2015.

“This tragedy is particularly heinous for the Maloney family,” Rollins said. “They’ve lost their grandmother and one of their relatives has been charged with her murder. I can’t imagine the pain and hurt they are experiencing and I offer them my sincere condolences.”

Two other people were also arrested in connection with the crime on charges of witness intimidation, lying to police, and hiding evidence.

