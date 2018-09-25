Boston man charged with stealing, crashing car in Dorchester

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Boston man is expected to face a judge Tuesday after police say he stole and crashed a car in Dorchester.

Officers responding to a report of a stolen motor vehicle on Washington Street about 9:22 p.m. Monday spoke with the victim, who said two men had just jumped into his car and drove away before crashing and running away, according to Boston police.

When witnesses told police one of the suspects had fled into 43 Harvard St., officers arrested Christopher Lewis, on a charge of larceny of a motor vehicle.

Lewis is expected to be arraigned in Dorchester District Court.

