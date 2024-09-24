BOSTON (WHDH) - One man is dead and another man is facing charges after shots rang out in Jamaica Plain Monday night, police announced.

The shooting happened near 9:20 p.m. near the corner of Centre Street and Wise Street. Officers responded to a ShotSpotter activation and found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds at the scene, according to police.

Emergency crews brought the injured man to a local hospital where he later died.

Back at the shooting scene, police said officers found several guns. Police said additional officers pursued and eventually arrested 19-year-old Edwin Vinales.

The shooting occurred near the Mildred C. Hailey Apartments, close to the Jackson Square MBTA station. Police searched the large crime scene, at times roping the area off with caution tape.

Police said Vinales was charged with unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of a large capacity firearm, and unlawful possession of ammunition.

Court records showed Vinales was scheduled to be arraigned in Roxbury District Court on Tuesday.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)