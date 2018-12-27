Boston man faces weapons charges after loaded gun found during traffic stop

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Boston man is facing weapons charges after police say a loaded gun was found during a traffic stop in Mattapan on Thursday.

Officers conducting a traffic stop as part of an ongoing drug investigation about 1:15 p.m. in the area of 1575 Blue Hill Ave. recovered a loaded black Ruger LCP .380, Boston police say.

Dionix Villilo, 20, of Hyde Park, was arrested and charged him with unlawful possession of a firearm and unlawful possession of ammunition.

He is expected to be arraigned in Dorchester District Court.

