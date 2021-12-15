LINCOLN, N.H. (WHDH) - A Boston man is facing arson charges in connection with a fire at a condominium in New Hampshire earlier this month, officials said Tuesday.

Firefighters responding to a reported blaze on Lodge Road in Lincoln, New Hampshire on Dec. 9 found a fire at the Lincoln Station Condominium Association, officials said.

Police arrested Mark Rosenberg, 58, of Boston, on Dec. 13 and charged him with arson. He was released on bail and will be arraigned at a later date at Grafton County Superior Court.

