Boston man facing assault and battery charge after altercation downtown

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Boston man is facing an assault and battery charge after police say an unconscious person was taken to the hospital on Friday night downtown.

Officers patrolling the downtown area were called to Cambridge and Blossom streets just after 8:30 p.m. where they found a victim unconscious after being kicked in the head multiple times, police said.

The victim was taken to an area hospital for serious injuries, but was in stable condition, police said.

Darwin May, 60, was arrested at the scene for assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon and will be arraigned in Boston Municipal Court.

