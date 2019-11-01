Boston man facing assault, numerous firearms charges following shots fired incident at Ruggles station

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Boston man is facing assault and numerous firearms charges in connection with a shots fired incident outside Ruggles station Thursday.

Andrew Cephas, 21, was placed into custody Friday after officers determined he and another man had engaged in a verbal confrontation that became physical in the lower busway, according to a release issued by the department.

Police believe Cephas to be the aggressor and at some point during the altercation, a firearm was discharged.

No one was injured.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)