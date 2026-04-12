TEWKSBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - A Boston man is facing criminal charges in connection with an alleged assault on a pregnant woman at Tewksbury State Hospital on Sunday morning, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported unwanted man on the property around 10 a.m. Sunday arrested Eduardo Cruceta, 27, after determining he assaulted a staffer while visiting a family member who is a patient there, according to Tewksbury Police Chief Ryan Columbus.

He is expected to be arraigned Monday in Lowell District Court on charges of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and assault and battery on a public employee.

The incident remains under investigation by Tewksbury Police.

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