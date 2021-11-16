BOSTON (WHDH) - A 24-year-old Boston man will face a criminal charge after allegedly urinating on another passenger on an MBTA bus late Monday night, officials said.

Officers responding to a report of a man who urinated on another person in the area of 70 Massachusetts Ave. around 10 p.m. spoke with the victim who said that as the bus was moving up Mass. Ave., he was “alerted to a stream of liquid running by his feet and other passengers looking at him with their ‘eyes wide open,'” according to transit police.

The person who was urinating, whose name was not released, allegedly appeared to be intoxicated and had no explanation for his actions. An ambulance was summonsed due to the level of his intoxicated.

He was taken to a local hospital and criminal charges are expected.

No additional information was immediately available.

