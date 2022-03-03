BOSTON (WHDH) - A 47-year-old Boston man is facing charges in connection with a fatal stabbing in Downtown Crossing.

A verbal dispute between two men at the MBTA station turned physical, resulting in one of the men stabbing the other before fleeing the area around 10 p.m. on February 7, according to transit police.

The victim, 29-year-old Jaquan Rowell was transported to a local hospital and was pronounced dead more than three weeks later on March 1.

Anthony Nguyen was arrested at the time of the incident on charges of assault with intent to murder and assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon.

The incident remains under investigation.

