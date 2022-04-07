MEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Medford police announced Thursday that a Boston man will be charged in connection with a hit-and-run crash that left a young woman seriously injured.

Brooke Rosselle, 22, was struck by a hit-and-run driver while getting out of a rideshare vehicle just outside her Harvard Street home back in February.

Her dad said the crash left her skull fractured in three places, caused her brain to bleed, damaged her eardrum and broke her leg.

RELATED: ‘My world stopped’: Father of young woman struck by hit-and-run driver in Medford speaks out

The driver who hit Rosselle later turned himself over to police but charges did not come until April 7.

The suspect, whose name was not released, is due to face a judge on charges of leaving the scene of a crash resulting in personal injury and operating an unregistered motor vehicle. It is not clear when he will be called to court.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)