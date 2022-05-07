BOSTON (WHDH) - A Boston man was arrested after he allegedly stabbed another person in the city’s Seaport district on Friday night.

Dorian Jenkins, 20, is facing charges including assault and battery with a dangerous weapon in connection with an incident in the area of 60 Seaport Boulevard, according to Boston police.

At approximately 8:21 p.m., officers responding to a report of an assault found a man suffering from a small laceration to his neck. Police say the victim was able to fend off the attack before Jenkins fled on foot.

Police located Jenkins in a nearby parking garage and he was taken into custody.

The victim’s name has not been released.

Jenkins is expected to be arraigned in South Boston District Court.

