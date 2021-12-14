BOSTON (WHDH) - A Boston man has been arrested in connection with a stabbing at South Station early Tuesday morning that left a man and a woman seriously injured, authorities said.

Officers responding to the sound of screams in the area of the Red Line outbound platform around 12 a.m. found the victims bleeding profusely from apparent stab wounds, according to the Transit Police Department.

Police say officers then encountered 45-year-old Conroy Byfield standing in a fighting stance with a knife in his hand near the victims.

Byfield was taken into custody after he agreed to drop the knife and move away from the victims.

The victims were taken to an area hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

A preliminary investigation indicated that the victims were stabbed after a verbal confrontation turned physical.

It’s not clear when Byfield will be called to court.

