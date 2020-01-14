Boston man facing drug charges after traffic stop in Brockton yields cocaine, thousands of dollars in cash

BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A Boston man was arrested over the weekend after a traffic stop in Brockton ended with the seizure of cocaine, pills, and thousands of dollars in cash, officials said.

Takari Elliot, 27, was slated to be arraigned Tuesday in Brockton District Court on charge including trafficking in cocaine and possession of a Class B substance with intent to distribute, according to Massachusetts State Police.

Troopers on patrol in the area of Ash Street around 9 p.m. stopped a Nissan Murano that was said to be traveling at a speed much higher than the flow of traffic.

After the driver was ordered out of the SUV, officials say troopers noticed Elliot lean forward and quickly return to an upright, attracting attention.

During an investigation, troopers reportedly found 63 grams of cocaine stuffed in Elliot’s waistband, five pills believed to be Oxycodone, and nearly $4,000 in cash.

Elliot was arrested and booked into the state police barracks in Middleboro.

He was ordered held on $25,000 and later transported to the Plymouth County House of Correction.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)