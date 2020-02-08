Boston man facing drug trafficking charges following motor vehicle stop in Brockton

BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A Boston man is facing drug trafficking charges after state police say they found crack cocaine, pills and bags of fentanyl during a motor vehicle stop on Friday.

During a motor vehicle stop just before 5:30 p.m. in Brockton, troopers on Intervale Street stopped a 2020 GMC Terrain driven by Camryn Guillaume, 28, for vehicle violations, according to police.

The driver was pulled over and questioned on Spark Street and police found him in possession of over $5,600 in cash, 23 grams of crack cocaine, two bags of fentanyl and Oxycodone pills, police said.

He was arrested and booked at the Middleboro Barracks and is facing drug possession charges, trafficking cocaine and carrying a dangerous weapon, police said.

He was released on $2,000 bail pending his arraignment in Brockton District Court on Monday.

