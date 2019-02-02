Boston man facing drug trafficking charges following motor vehicle stop in Tewksbury

TEWKSBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - A Boston man is facing drug trafficking charges following a motor vehicle stop early Friday morning in Tewksbury, police say.

Officers stopped 32-year-old Jimmorie L. Marshall around 1:30 a.m. for motor vehicle violations and arrested him for trafficking cocaine, among other charges, according to Tewksbury police.

Marshall initially resisted arrest.

Officers were able to recover 49 grams of cocaine and oxycodone.

Marshall is facing several charges including, trafficking cocaine, over 36 grams, possession of a class b substance and operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license.

He was arraigned in Lowell District Court later that day.

