Boston man facing gun charges after Downtown Crossing foot pursuit ends in arrest

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Boston man is facing a slew of gun charges after police say he was caught with a loaded firearm following a foot pursuit through Downtown Crossing late Wednesday night.

Officers investigating a driver whose insurance had been revoked in the area of Summer and Arch streets around 11 p.m. observed a man exit the vehicle and begin walking in the opposite direction, according to the Boston Police Department.

The man, later identified as 28-year-old Terrence Wilkins, made eye contact with the officers before running away while clutching his waistband.

Police say officers quickly tracked him down and recovered a loaded Taurus G2c 9mm handgun with one live round in the chamber, along with a high-capacity feeding device with seventeen live cartridges inside.

Wilkins is slated to be arraigned in Boston Municipal Court on charges including unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of a loaded firearm, unlawful possession of a large capacity feeding device, and resisting arrest.

