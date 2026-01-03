BOSTON (WHDH) - A Boston man is facing a murder charge in connection with a hit-and-run in the Back Bay on Saturday morning that left a man and his dog dead, officials said.

Officers responding to a report of a pedestrian struck at the intersection of Commonwealth Avenue and Hereford Street around 8 a.m. found an elderly man and his dog suffering from extensive injuries, according to police. He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead. His dog also died.

The man’s name has not been released.

After an investigation, William Hanley, 42, was arrested on a murder charge.

He is expected to be arraigned in Boston Municipal Court on Monday.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

