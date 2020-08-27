Boston man facing murder charge in connection with fatal Brockton stabbing

BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A Boston man was arrested in New Hampshire on Thursday morning on a murder charge in connection with the stabbing death of a Brockton man last weekend, officials said.

Upon his return to Massachusetts, 23-year-old Cody Urban will be arraigned in Brockton District Court on charges including murder and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon in the death of 31-year-old Samuel Rutledge, according to Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz .

State and local police obtained an arrest warrant for Urban and found him in an apartment in Manchester, where he was taken into custody around 6:15 a.m., Cruz said.

Officers responding to a report of a stabbing victim who had been dropped off at Good Samaritan Hospital on Sunday around 9:50 p.m. found Rutledge suffering from life-threatening injuries. He was pronounced dead just minutes later.

Urban allegedly stabbed Rutledge during an altercation outside a gas station at 81 Warren Ave. before fleeing the scene.

Authorities have reportedly started the process of returning Urban to Massachusetts.

An investigation remains ongoing.

