Boston man facing murder charge in connection with his mother’s death

BOSTON (WHDH) - A 22-year-old Boston man is facing a murder charge in connection with his mother’s death, police announced Thursday.

Officers responding to 357 Columbia Road in Dorchester around 2:30 p.m. Thursday were directed to an indoor crime scene, where they located a woman who was later pronounced dead, according to Boston police.

Her name has not been released.

The victim’s son, Zackery Grandy, of Dorchester, was arrested and is expected to be arraigned on a murder charge in Dorchester District Court.

No additional information was immediately released.

