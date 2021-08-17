BOSTON (WHDH) - A Boston man appeared before a judge Tuesday in connection with some troubling charges after he was arrested Monday night in connection with an attempted kidnapping.

Dante Wentz, 23, was taken into custody on Harrison Avenue shortly before 7 p.m. Monday on a warrant issued out of Boston Municipal Court for kidnapping and assault and battery, according to Boston police.

Wentz is accused of approaching the female victim from behind and placing his hands on her face while dragging her toward an alleyway around 5:20 a.m. Thursday.

“The man ran up behind her, grabbed her by the face with both hands, dragged her to the ground and into an alley,” Prosecutor Colleen O’Neill said. “The victim stated that she screamed until the defendant let her go and ran away.”

The victim was able to escape from the suspect with minor injuries, police said.

