Boston man finds weapons, ammo in home, turns them in to police

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Boston resident recently found a pair of weapons and an array of ammunition in his home and turned them in to police because he said it all made him “uncomfortable,” officials said.

The man went to a station in Roxbury and told an officer that he had come across a Stevens Model 77F 20 Gauge Shotgun and a Commando Mark .45 Cal Semi-Automatic Rifle, along with several high-capacity magazines.

“The officer was more than happy to oblige the request and thanked the community member for a decision that certainly makes our city safer,” police said in a press release.

No additional details were available.

