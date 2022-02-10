BOSTON (AP) — A Boston man described by federal authorities as a “serial sex trafficker” who exploited multiple victims including minors over a 15-year period was sentenced Thursday to more than 11 years in prison.

Bruce “Arki” Brown, 43, targeted vulnerable and transient women and manipulated them through psychological techniques to maintain control, according to a statement from the U.S. attorney’s office in Boston.

After he was indicted in February 2020, he attempted to obstruct justice and tamper with the case by directing others to call victims and try to get them to alter or withdraw their testimony against him, prosecutors said.

Brown pleaded guilty in November to multiple charges including sex trafficking of a minor; transportation of a minor for purposes of prostitution; and conspiracy to commit sex trafficking by force, fraud and coercion.

“For more than 15 years, Brown preyed upon women and profited from his sex trafficking enterprise. His exploitation and violence caused immeasurable harm and trauma,” U.S. Attorney Rachael Rollins said in a statement. “Today’s sentence shows that those who engage in such heinous crimes will be identified, prosecuted and put behind bars.”

(Copyright (c) 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)