Boston man held on $100K bail for series of North End armed robberies

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Boston man was ordered held on $100,00 bail Monday after officials say he is behind three armed robberies in the North End.

Dante Mirabella, 53, was arraigned in Boston District Court after he confessed to committing three of armed robberies.

Police officers working to solve the case say surveillance video inside Bob’s Grocery on Endicott Street was crucial to identifying their suspect.

The video shows Mirabella walk up to a cashier and demand an undisclosed amount of money from them and a customer.

“The surveillance footage of the grocery store robbery indicated to them that the suspect had a silver wedding ring on his left ring finger,” Prosecutor Mariah O’Rourke said during her statement in court.

Police were able to identify Mirabella by his clothes and were able to recover the gun he had in his possession.

Authorities say the suspect has a long and violent criminal history.

Mirabella’s attorney says he is a lifelong North End resident who has struggled with substance abuse and mental health issues.

