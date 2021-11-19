BOSTON (WHDH) - A Boston man is set to be arraigned Friday in connection with a boat crash that killed a 27-year-old woman in the Boston Harbor last summer.

Ryan Denver, 38, is slated to appear in Suffolk Superior Court on charges of involuntary manslaughter, three counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury, and two counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

Denver was operating his Pursuit DC 365 speedboat, which he named “Make it Go Away,” in the Boston Harbor during the early morning hours of July 17 when he struck Daymarker 5, a large distinctively marked fixed navigational aid, head-on, according to the Suffolk District Attorney’s Office.

The impact caused the boat to sink, sending all eight people on board into the water.

Emergency crews responded and rescued Denver and six other passengers from the harbor.

First responders were not able to locate Jeanica Jule during their rescue operation and her body was finally recovered about 10 a.m. that same day, the DA’s office said. She was pronounced dead.

