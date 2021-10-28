BOSTON (WHDH) - A Boston man has been indicted on a manslaughter charge in connection with a boat crash that killed a 27-year-old woman in the Boston Harbor last summer.

A Suffolk County grand jury returned indictments charging Ryan Denver, 38, with involuntary manslaughter, three counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury, and two counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, Suffolk District Attorney Rachael Rollins announced Thursday.

Denver was operating his Pursuit DC 365 speedboat, which he named “Make it Go Away,” in the Boston Harbor during the early morning hours of July 17 when he struck Daymarker 5, a large distinctively marked fixed navigational aid, head-on, the DA’s office said.

The impact caused the boat to sink, sending all eight people on board into the water.

Emergency crews responded and rescued Denver and six other passengers from the harbor.

First responders were not able to locate Jeanica Jule during their rescue operation and her body was finally recovered about 10 a.m. that same day, the DA’s office said. She was pronounced dead.

“Jeanica was a vibrant young woman with a beautiful life ahead of her,” Rollins said. “She deserved better than to lose everything because of another individual’s recklessness. That her life ended in this manner is heartbreaking. My office is here to support her loved ones and the surviving victims of this crash to ensure they receive the support and resources they deserve.”

Denver is slated to be arraigned on Nov. 19.

