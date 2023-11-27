A suspect accused of going on a vandalism spree throughout Boston on Saturday night was ordered by a judge to undergo a psychiatric evaluation after appearing in court on Monday.

Lawrence Hawkins, 46, of Boston was placed under arrest by Boston Police officers at 4:30 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 26 and charged with multiple counts of destruction of property, and destruction of a place of worship.

“This is an individual who, over the weekend, was his own one-man crime spree down in downtown Boston,” prosecutor Samuel Jones told the court during Hawkins’s arraignment. “He took bricks and rocks and threw them into businesses throughout the Commonwealth.”

Authorities were first called to the area of 125 Charles St. South around 11:30 p.m. Saturday night for a report of breaking and entering. Officers saw the front door of the business smashed and located a brick inside. After checking video surveillance a description of the suspect was circulated.

About 30 minutes later, an officer checking his cruiser before starting his shift found the windshield of the vehicle smashed. Officers once again were able to view video surveillance of the incident and share a description of the suspect.

Similar vandalism damage was later seen in the area of 15 Sudbury St.; further investigation generated a suspect description similar to that of the evening’s previous incidents. Officers followed the suspect through video surveillance and next saw the individual throwing what they later found to be a brick thrown at the Holocaust Memorial on Union St.

Officers were next called to 15 Court Sq., where they saw another broken window, and they came across yet another smashed pane at 201 Washington St. Video surveillance again showed the same individual.

Continuing to follow the suspect’s path through video feeds, authorities witnessed the individual enter a shelter at 112 Southampton St., where after confirming Hawkins’ presence with a shelter supervisor, police placed him under arrest just after 4:30 a.m.

Later that morning officers responded to yet another vandalism report, this time at the Granary Burying Ground near Tremont and Bromfield Streets, where 14 tombstones, including that of Paul Revere, had been pulled up from the ground or broken into pieces. An additional six vandalized tombstones were located in King’s Chapel Burying ground, adjacent to the Granary cemetery.

Video surveillance from these locations again showed a suspect matching Hawkins’ description, resulting in additional charges. The National Park Service was notified of the incident.

Per the prosecution, Hawkins has a long history of mental illness and, according to his attorney, is in need of help.

“My goal is to see to it that he gets the help and services he needs,” defense attorney Robert Glotzer told reporters outside of the courtroom.

During the court proceedings, a judge ordered that Hawkins be held on bail and that the 46-year-old also undergo a psychiatric evaluation.

Prosecutors say this is Lawrence Hawkins caught on camera hurling a brick through a window outside Wolfgang’s Steakhouse in Boston Saturday night… prosecutors were calling him the “one man crime spree”..he’s being held on bail..also ordered to undergo psych evaluation #7News pic.twitter.com/tOjFDHx4P5 — Steve Cooper (@scooperon7) November 27, 2023

(Copyright (c) 2023 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)