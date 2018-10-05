Boston man ‘overwhelmed’ by support after scooter battery was stolen

BOSTON (WHDH) - An outpouring of support for a Boston man with cerebral palsy after the battery was stolen from his scooter on Tuesday.

Donations poured in after Toby Thompson’s story was made public, leaving him with more than enough to replace the lithium battery he says was stolen from his motorized tricycle.

Thompson said he locked the tricycle to a tree near TD Garden, for a few hours earlier in the week, but when he came back, the battery was gone.

Thompson uses this powered tricycle to get to his girlfriend’s West End apartment.

He expects to have the replacement battery, which costs nearly $600, by next week.

“I am overwhelmed at the response,” Thompson said. “The GoFundMe account has just gone beyond my expectations.”

He plans to donate the extra money to a friend’s charity that helps provide bikes to children with special needs.

Thompson said, “it’s good to know there are still good people in the world.”

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)