Boston man pistol-whips store employee after getting free food, police say

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Boston man is facing gun and assault charges after allegedly attacking a store worker with a pistol after workers gave him free food Friday, police said.

Officers responding to reports of a person with a gun in the area of 851 Harrison Avenue at 11:40 a.m. allegedly saw a man on the street matching the description of the suspect, who had a ripped sweatshirt from a fight, police said. The man allegedly fled when he saw the officers, and after police caught him on Camden Street they allegedly found the ripped sweatshirt and a loaded Colt .25 handgun along his attempted escape route.

A worker at a Harrison Avenue store told officers he gave the suspect some food after the suspect tried to buy it but did not have enough money. The suspect then allegedly asked customers in the store for spare change and demanded more food, leading the worker to ask him to leave, according to police.

The suspect then allegedly punched the worker in the head, the worker said, and when another employee came to help the suspect pulled a firearm from his waistband and hit that employee in the head, according to police. When the employees got the suspect out of the store, he allegedly pointed the firearm at one of them before fleeing.

Steven Huntley, 37, was charged with carrying a loaded firearm without a license, carrying a firearm without a license, unlawful possession of ammunition, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, two counts of assault with a dangerous weapon, two counts of assault and battery and possession of class E drugs. He will be arraigned in Boston Municipal Court.

