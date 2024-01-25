BOSTON (WHDH) - A Boston man pleaded guilty Thursday in a murder-for-hire case targeting his wife and his wife’s new boyfriend, the US Attorney’s Office for the District of Massachusetts announced

The case dated back to November 2022 when, officials said, a person told law enforcement that Mohammed Chowdhury, 47, “was soliciting assistance in having his wife murdered.”

The US Attorney’s Office said Chowdhury had already paid someone to conduct the murder. That person, though, took the money and did not follow through, officials said.

The US Attorney’s Office said the person eventually provided Chowdhury’s phone number to investigators, who connected Chowdhury with an undercover agent posing as a contract killer.

Officials said Chowdhury went on to meet with undercover agents “on numerous occasions.”

“During these meetings and communications, Chowdhury explained that his wife wouldn’t let him see his children and that he wanted the undercover agents to rob and beat his wife and her boyfriend so that he would not be a suspect,” officials said.

The US Attorney’s Office said Chowdhury ultimately agreed to pay $4,000 for each murder, also providing agents with photos of his wife and her new boyfriend, in addition to other information.

Chowdhury was arrested on Jan. 17, 2023 after giving agents a $500 deposit and confirming he wanted the murders committed, officials said.

Just over a year after his arrest, officials this week said Chowdhury pleaded guilty to two counts of use of interstate commerce facilities in the commission of murder-for-hire

He is due to be sentenced in April.

Officials reacted to the case, in the meantime, with Acting US Attorney Joshua Levy saying in a statement, “Mr. Chowdhury’s callousness and disregard for human life is shocking.”

“This case is a stark reminder of the heinous nature of domestic violence and its potential to escalate into unthinkable acts,” Levy said. “Violence, especially within the confines of domestic relationships, has no place here in Massachusetts, and we will use every available resource to ensure the safety of those at risk.”

“Mohammed Chowdhury not only wanted to kill his wife; he was willing to kill her new boyfriend too,” said FBI Boston Special Agent in Charge Jodi Cohen. “Given his complete lack of respect for human life, there’s no question he belongs behind bars, and today’s conviction ensures that will happen.”

