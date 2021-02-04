Boston man pleads guilty to assaulting officers during downtown summer protest

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Boston man accused of assaulting officers with a firearm last June during a protest downtown has pleaded guilty, officials said.

John Boampong, 37, was charged with one count each of interfering with a law enforcement officer during the commission of a civil disorder, receipt of a firearm by a person under indictment for a felony offense, and assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers or employees, US Attorney Andrew E. Lelling said.

Boampong was taken into custody following a peaceful demonstration in Boston’s Back Bay neighborhood on May 31 that devolved into widespread acts of violence, according to Lelling, including vandalism, looting and destruction of police property.

At 3 a.m. the next day, police encountered Boampong driving his car near the Arlington Street and Boylston Street intersection in front of a store that had been victimized by looting that evening, court documents said. He was instructed to leave the area and his passengers became verbally combative.

When Boampong reversed the car, officers told him to stop but he allegedly continued driving in reverse and then drove away.

Prosecutors say he allegedly returned to the area, parked on Providence Street, and shot at least 11 times toward officers, including a deputized federal officer.

Bullets broke through the windows of two apartments above ground level but no officers were struck, officials said.

Boampong was arrested and has been detained since his arrest on June 1.

A firearm was found lying on the floor on the passenger side of his vehicle and his fingerprints were later found on the weapon, prosecutors said.

At the time, Boampong was prohibited from possessing a firearm or ammunition because he faced pending state charges carrying potential sentences exceeding one year, officials said.

Boampong pleaded guilty to the charges on Thursday and faces up to 20 years in prison for assaulting federal officers, Lelling said.

He also faces three years of supervised release and a fine of $250,000.

