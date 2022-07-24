A Boston man pleaded not guilty to murder charges in connection with the death of a Rochester, New York police officer that occurred on Thursday night.

Kelvin Vickers, 21, was arraigned Saturday morning on charges of murder in the second degree and two count counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree.

According to the Rochester Police Department, Officers Anthony Mazurkiewicz and Sino Seng were sitting in an unmarked police vehicle while on stakeout when Vickers fired gunshots into the vehicle.

“At approximately 9:15 p.m., the male approached the surveillance vehicle from behind. While cowardly secreting himself behind large shrubs, he fired approximately 17 rounds into the officer’s vehicle from about 10 to 15 feet away,” said Rochester Police Captain Frank Umbrino.

According to officials, Mazurkiewicz was shot at least once in the upper body while Seng suffered a gunshot wound to his lower body. Seng was able to return fire but Vickers was not hit. Mazurkiewicz was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

Police also stated that a female bystander was struck by gunfire during the encounter and was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Vickers was eventually located in a crawlspace and brought into custody, according to police. A forensic test on a 9mm handgun found on Vicker’s person determined it was the same gun that fired upon the officers, according to Rochester police.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)