BOSTON (WHDH) - A 30-year-old Boston man was sentenced to life in prison without parole in connection with the 2013 murder of Brianna Bigby, officials said.

Rasheem Christian was sentenced Thursday following his conviction on charges of first-degree homicide, armed assault with intent to murder, and misuse of firearms, according to a release issued by Suffolk County District Attorney Rachael Rollins.

Christian was indicted for the 23-year-old’s murder back in 2015 and went to trial in 2019. After six days of deliberation, the jury was unable to reach a verdict and Judge Christine Roach declared a mistrial.

Suffolk prosecutors brought the case to trial again last month.

“Two years ago, I sat with Brianna’s mother and saw the look of hopelessness in her eyes as a mistrial was declared. She had sat day after day listening to the awful details of her daughter’s murder, only to learn at the end that the jury was hopelessly deadlocked. I promised her that day that this office would continue to work to hold those responsible for her daughter’s murder accountable,” Rollins said in a statement.

She continued to say, “This verdict and sentence will not bring Brianna back, but my hope is that by securing a guilty verdict we give answers and accountability to this grieving family.”

Bigby was killed on the afternoon of June 1, 2013, as she sat in a car on Walnut Avenue with her boyfriend, who was wounded in the attack.

Bigby’s mother, Wanda Atkins, attended the sentencing and said she is glad to have closure, but it’s been hard without her daughter.

“I’m not even sure how I feel,” she said, “I mean, I’m glad it’s over. I’m glad my daughter got justice. But, like I said, there really is no good feeling, because she’s not coming back.”

Investigators have also linked 35-year-old Anthony Howard to the slaying. He is facing additional charges for the shooting of two other men on Humboldt Avenue in Roxbury about 10 hours prior to Bigby’s death.

Howard was held without bail for several years until he was released on house arrest last December.

He was rearrested in August on federal drug charges and violating his house arrest.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)