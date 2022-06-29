LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - A judge has sentenced a Boston man to life in prison five years after he murdered a man at a house party in Lawrence and permanently wounded his brother.

A jury found Jeffery Tapia, 28, guilty of first-degree murder after a five day trial. The jury also convicted him of armed assault with intent to murder and unlawful possession of a firearm.

“This was a senseless killing that a robbed a family of a beloved son, grandson and brother and has left two children fatherless,” Essex District Attorney Jonathan Blodgett said. “Nothing we do can restore what the Hernandez family has lost, but I hope with this verdict and sentence, they are able to find some peace.”

Tapia and the brothers were at the house party in July 2017 when one of the brothers, Javier Hernandez, now 31, got into an altercation with an associate of Tapia’s. Tapia got involved and shot Javier Hernandez and his brother, Jensey Hernandez, who was 25 at the time of his death. He was transported to Lawrence General Hospital where he was pronounced dead. His brother now has permanent loss of function in his right arm.

After a police investigation, video footage from a neighboring house showed the altercation and shooting, along with footage of the defentent standing outside the house party with three women prior to the shooting. An empty holster and a 9mm shell casing was consistent with the weapon used in the shooting.

“But for the timely intervention of his friends, Javier likely would have died like his brother,” Essex Assistant District Attorney AJ Camelio said. “He has dealt with this devastating loss of his brother and his own loss of function of his arm with dignity and grace. Nothing I say can bring his brother back.”

