BOSTON (WHDH) - A Boston man charged with shooting and killing a food delivery driver in October 2018 was sentenced Tuesday to up to 25 years in prison.

Tyler Sales, 26, pleaded guilty to charges of voluntary manslaughter, possession of a firearm, and armed assault with an intent to rob in the death of Raymond Holloway-Creighton, Suffolk District Attorney District Attorney Kevin Hayden said.

Holloway-Creighton had been delivering food on his scooter for Doordash and Grubhub around 3:30 a.m. on Oct. 5, 2018, when Sales pulled up behind him at the intersection of Massachusetts Avenue and Chesterton Street, and shot him once in the back, according to prosecutors.

Prosecutors say Sales had been riding around with a group of people looking for scooters to steal prior to the deadly encounter.

“The cold-bloodedness of this crime is shocking. The victim, a hard worker and new father, was trying to provide for his family and his life was cut short simply out of desire to steal his scooter,” Hayden said.

Sales’ co-defendants, Tyrone Holley Hendren and Daniqua Adedontum, are scheduled to go on trial April 6.

Hendren is charged with first-degree murder and Adedontum is charged with assault with intent to rob.

