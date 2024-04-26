BOSTON (WHDH) - A Boston man was sentenced to nearly eight years in prison Thursday for a murder-for-hire case targeting his ex-wife and his ex-wife’s new boyfriend, the US Attorney’s Office for the District of Massachusetts said in a statement.

Mohammed Chowdhury, 47, pleaded guilty to his charges in January. The case dates back to November 2022, when a person told police that Chowdhury “was soliciting assistance in having his ex-wife murdered,” the office said.

The person said Chowdhury had paid someone to conduct the murder, but that they took the money and did not follow through with Chowdhury’s plan, the office said. Chowdhury then told the person that he needed the murder done as soon as possible and that he would get the money to do so — even willing to rob a store to get the funds, the office said.

That person gave Chowdhury’s phone number to police, and an undercover agent posed as a contract killer to communicate with him, according to the office.

On many occasions in December 2022 and January 2023, Chowdhury met with undercover agents, who were posing as the contract killer and their associates, to get help with killing his ex-wife and her new boyfriend, who she left him for, according to the office.

“Chowdhury explained that his ex-wife would not let him see his children; described his frustration with his ex-wife’s westernization and independent thinking; and expressed that he wanted the undercover agents to rob and beat his ex-wife and her boyfriend so that he would not be a suspect,” officials said.

He also gave the undercover agents photos of his ex-wife and her boyfriend, along with information about where they lived and worked, the office said.

The US Attorney’s Office said Chowdhury ultimately agreed to pay $4,000 for each murder, with a deposit of $500. He met with the undercover agents on Jan. 17, 2023, gave them the deposit, and was immediately arrested, the office said.

Chowdhury was sentenced to 92 months of prison time followed by three years of supervised release. He was charged with two counts of use of interstate commerce facilities in the commission of murder-for-hire.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)