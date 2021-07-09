BOSTON (WHDH) - The office of the Suffolk County District Attorney identified the Boston man who was shot during a traffic stop in Roslindale after a struggle ensued with officers.

Theodore Gamble-Williams, 36, was ordered to be held without bail in West Roxbury Division of the Boston Municipal Court Friday on charges that include three counts of assault and battery on a police officer and single counts of unlawful possession of a firearm as a second offense, carrying a loaded firearm, possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony, unlawful possession of ammunition, possession of a Class B substance with intent to distribute as a subsequent offense and resisting arrest, according to a release issued by District Attorney Rachael Rollins.

Gamble-Williams is also charged as being a Level 3 armed career criminal and an habitual offender.

“The felony charges against this individual reflect the seriousness of his alleged conduct and offenses. As I have said repeatedly, those who commit serious and violent crimes that put the people of Suffolk County at risk will be held accountable and removed from our community,” Rollins’ statement read in part.

An officer conducting a traffic stop in the area of 3859 Washington St. around 11:30 a.m. discharged her firearm during a struggle with Gamble-Williams who had exited his vehicle, according to Boston Police Superintendent in Chief Gregory Long.

He was taken to the hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, Long said.

No officers were injured but three of them were transported to a local hospital for evaluation.

Gamble-Williams is due back in court for a dangerousness hearing on July 14.

The incident remains under investigation.

