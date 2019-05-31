Boston man, teen arrested in violent Dorchester armed robbery

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Boston man and a 17-year-old boy have been arrested in connection with a violent armed robbery in Dorchester on Thursday, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported radio call for a person with a gun in the area of 20 Stratton St. about 4:08 p.m. spoke with an injured victim who said they had just been assaulted and robbed of two cellphones, according to Boston police.

Soon after, two suspects fitting the description were spotted on Stratton Street.

The suspects, later identified as Omar Valladares, of Dorchester, and a 17-year-old boy, were arrested after police found the juvenile in possession of two cellphones and Valladares in possession of a piece of a firearm.

The victim was transported to a nearby hospital with lacerations to the back of his head and face.

The juvenile was arrested on charges of being a delinquent to wit armed robbery, delinquent to wit assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, delinquent to wit buying, receiving, or concealing stolen goods, and bein a delinquent to wit, trespassing.

Valladares will be arraigned in Dorchester District Court on charges of armed robbery, and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

